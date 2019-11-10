Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS COOPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER--Louis Z., MD, age 87, loving husband, father, grandfather, died in early October 2019. Dr. Cooper was Professor Emeritus at Columbia University School of Physicians and Surgeons, past Chairman of Pediatric Services of St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Center, past President of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a Captain in the US Air Force. Dr. Cooper received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Yale University . He dedicated his life to advocacy for children's health care. He was a member of the team that developed the rubella vaccine saving millions of lives worldwide. His work with congenital rubella syndrome lead to greatly enhanced access and educational services for disabled children and the establishment of the Handicapped Children's Education Act (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act). Dr. Cooper was an active health care leader at the local, state and national level as well as the international arena. Through his work with the Academy of Pediatrics, he advocated tirelessly for children as well as the pediatricians caring for them. Dr. Cooper worked to establish New York's Child Health Insurance Program which has allowed thousands of children to obtain health insurance and the care they deserve. He was involved with the HIV/AIDS crisis and the initiation of testing and delivery of services to affected mothers and newborns. Dr. Cooper was a vocal advocate on issues pertaining to vaccine-preventable illnesses and sat on and chaired committees in NY, the US and internationally. In addition to Lou's many professional accomplishments, he was also a runner and marathoner, avid windsurfer, music aficionado, dog lover and friend and advisor to many. He was loved for his intelligence, love of life, unquenchable positive outlook and energy, and kindness. Donations in Dr. Cooper's memory can be made to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 345 Park Blvd., Itasca, IL 60143. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019

