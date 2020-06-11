LUCIEN GORDON
GORDON--Lucien DDS. Coral Gables, FL resident formerly of Manhattan, cherished husband of Eva wife of 50 years, retired dentist, passed away peacefully on June 11. Alumnus of Horace Mann, NY, Brown University, Wharton, University of Pennsylvania Dental. Mensa member. Born in Antwerp Belgium arrived in New York City in 1940. Proud US Army member as Fiscal and Budget specialist at Camp Zama, Japan. Climbed Mount Fuji in 1954. He was a brilliant, generous, true gentleman and Renaissance man. Expert investment/financial guru, lover of art, music, opera, student of the US Constitution. Avid follower of current events with four newspapers in hand. Passionate debater. He was low key, unassuming with a sense of humor, wry wit and twinkle in the eyes. World traveler, skier, sailor, tennis player. Deeply loved and missed by his wife, family and friends.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
