1929 - 2020

Marianna Sellecchia, daughter of Ralph and Rose Acampora, born March 17, 1929, in New York City, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, on July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. She was 91.



Born the oldest of 6, she spent her youth as the caregiver for her younger siblings. She attended high school, worked afternoons as a ribbon cutter at Woolworth's and would then rush home to make dinner for her five brothers and sisters. At seventeen, she went to work for AT&T as a long-distance operator which she always said was her favorite job. She worked for the phone company until her marriage to Primo Sellecchia on June 7, 1952.



Marianna met Primo on a blind date in 1948 at the age of 19. Their three-year courtship included dancing often at the Stardust Ballroom and a proposal at Tavern on the Green. She said her wedding day to Primo was the happiest day of her life. They were married for thirty-four years until Primo's death in February of 1987.



She raised three children of her own while working part-time as a typist for her husband's construction company, Allrite Construction. She also worked at Tony's Deli and Nick's Deli. Her last job was as a bookkeeper for an AIDS research group at Albert Einstein Hospital in the Bronx.



Marianna's kitchen was always open to family and friends seeking a home-cooked Italian meal and warm conversation. 'Anna', as she was known to her friends and family, is remembered for her kind heart and the love she poured into so many, including her adoring nieces and nephews. She was a loving caregiver, never had an unkind word to say about anyone, and brought joy to whomever she met. Every life she touched was forever changed for the better. Her compassion was such that she would always be there to help anyone who needed it. She regularly visited with her grandchildren and traveled with friends until she moved to Los Angeles, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by family.



She is survived by her daughter Rosann Mack and her husband Brad of Plano, TX; her daughter Concetta Tesh and husband John of Los Angeles, CA; and her son Vincent Sellecchia and wife Kathy of Desert Hot Springs, CA. She is also survived by her brother Rudy Acampora and sister Adele Pasmantier, her four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Marianna will be laid to rest beside her beloved Primo, after a private ceremony at Ferncliff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Forgotten Generation which provides music therapy in senior facilities.



The Forgotten Generation

c/o Callas & Carlson 12424 Wilshire Blvd.

#1150

Los Angeles, CA 90025

