KOLODNEY--Nathan. After a valiant fight, Nathan Rothaus Kolodney succumbed to COVID-19 Pneumonia on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Nathan was a mentor and inspiration to so many: his family, his students, his colleagues, his friends. First as a teacher, and then as an administrator and social worker in the Jewish Community Center field, his love for, and commitment to others was unsurpassed. He had beautiful, twinkling blue eyes, wit, intelligence and integrity. He inspired in others a sense of justice, a mission to do right by others, and especially to be the best that they could be. He loved music, his guitar, writing, philosophy, and most of all his family. Nathan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Kiok Kolodney, his son Akiba, his daughter Leah Pizer, his son-in-law Jason Pizer, his grandson Jackson, and his brother, David. He will be missed and loved for eternity.





