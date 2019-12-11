VOLCKER--Paul A. The entire Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC) global family mourns the loss of Paul A. Volcker, our Honorary Chairman, who passed away at age 92. Paul's extraordinary public career was marked by towering public policy achievement, the highest integrity and commitment to the greater good. The example he set for leadership is timeless. At FSVC, which helps strengthen the financial sectors of emerging market countries, Paul assumed the Co-Chairmanship of the organization in 1998, succeeding Co-Founder Cyrus Vance in that position. Paul continued as Co-Chairman, serving in that capacity with Co-Founder John Whitehead, until 2005. Paul then served as FSVC's Honorary Chairman until his death. Paul was a profound inspiration to FSVC's work, and he travelled regularly on FSVC missions to Russia, China and Indonesia, among other places. His counsel was sought by heads of state and government and leaders of global institutions on economic and financial matters large and small. We extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's devoted wife Anke and to the Volcker family. We will honor Paul's legacy by continuing FSVC's important work. William H. Donaldson, Chairman of the Board, J. Andrew Spindler, President and CEO, and John L. Walker, member of the Executive Committee, of FSVC, on behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of FSVC



