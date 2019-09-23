Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. McQuillan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2019

PETER J. MCQUILLAN, considered one of the leading authorities on NYS criminal law, died September 19, 2019, at his home in upstate NY. He was 90 years old.



He served over 20 years as a judge in New York, before retiring from NY State Supreme Court in 1992. He was known for his lengthy and strongly worded legal rulings, and for his deep passion for justice. Among many notable cases, in October of 1976, he ruled the NYS death penalty law to be unconstitutional. He also ruled against jury exclusions based on sex; and against unwarranted government surveillance.



Peter was born and raised in Manhattan. After serving in the army, he went on to college and then received his law degrees from Fordham Law School.



Before his judicial appointments, he was special counsel to the New York State Temporary Commission on Revision of the Penal Law, which oversaw the rewriting of NYS's penal and criminal procedure law, its first major revision in 80 years.



Prior to that, he was director of the New York State Office of Crime Control Planning. He also served as an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School and was a member of the State Commission on Forensic Science and the Criminal Jury Instructions Committee. He was also an assistant counsel for the state Commission of Investigation during the Apalachin investigation of the 1950s.



In retirement, he stayed active in criminal law. Among other things, he compiled a widely-read newsletter for the Innocence Project, focusing on DNA exonerations in criminal court cases around the world.



When not focused on the law, Peter enjoyed travel, fine dining, books and spending time with his large extended family. He met his first wife Dorothy ("Mimi") when friends set them up on a blind date. They were married for 28 years, had one child, and made their home in NYC. After her death, he married his second wife, attorney Carol Halprin. They divided their time between homes in Greenwood Lake NY and West Palm Beach FL. In 1990, in what he called his most enjoyable act as a judge, he officiated over the marriage of his daughter Veronica, at Windows On the World at the original World Trade Center.



He was pre-deceased by his first wife Dorothy in 1981, and his sister Agnes in 2018. He is survived by his wife Carol Haplrin, his daughter and son-in-law Veronica McQuillan and Paul Daffinee of San Diego, as well as loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



His kindness, intelligence and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



In lieu of flowers or cards, contributions can be made to the Innocence Project.

