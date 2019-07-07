BERNHARD--Robert. Robert Bernhard, financier, philanthropist, and civic supporter died peacefully in his sleep at home in Greenwich, Conn. on Thursday, July 4th. In 1928 in New York, Bobby was born to Richard Bernhard and Dorothy Lehman Bernhard. Bobby graduated from Williams College in 1951, after spending his junior year in the Navy at the outbreak of the Korean War. He received his MBA from Harvard in 1953 and joined Lehman Brothers, where he was one of the last descendants of the founders, becoming a general partner in 1962. He moved to Salomon Brothers in 1972, becoming a partner in 1974. In 1981 he opened his own firm, which merged in 1990 to become MB Investment Partners. In 1997 he joined McFarland Dewey. Bobby served as president and life-time trustee of Temple Emanu-El and life-time trustee of Montefiore Medical Center and Einstein College of Medicine. He served Cooper Union as chairman of the board, and as a trustee of Lincoln Center and Vassar College, and was president of the civil rights organization, the New York Urban League. He married Frances Wells in 1949. They had four children: Adele, Michael, Susan and Steven. He married Joan Mack Sommerfield in 1970, becoming the stepfather to Timothy and Thomas Sommerfield. Bobby is survived by his younger brother William, his wife Joan and their combined 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Contributions in Bobby's memory can be made to Montefiore Health Systems and The Cooper Union. Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu-El this Thursday at 11am followed by a private graveside ceremony.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019