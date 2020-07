Or Copy this URL to Share

GNAIZDA--Robert, a pioneering civil rights lawyer, died on July 11, 2020 in San Francisco, surrounded by loving family. He was 83. He was an exceptional man: a fighter for justice, an advocate for the underdog, a family man, and an insatiable lover of chocolate. He is survived by his wife Claudia Viek, his sons Josh and Matt Gnaizda, and his granddaughter August Gnaizda.





