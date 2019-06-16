SAXE--Stephen O., 89, of White Plains, N.Y., died suddenly at his home on April 28. He was a graduate of Riverdale Country School, Harvard College, and Yale Drama School. He began his career in summer stock doing set design and then moved to television where he designed sets for soap operas. Subsequently he designed books for Harcourt Brace. Retiring at 55, Saxe then turned to a study of 19th century typography and printing. He was a founder of the American Printing History Association in 1974 and editor of its newsletter. He wrote numerous articles, and assembled a personal collection of vintage type foundry specimen books and metal type. Saxe also wrote or edited books including American Iron Hand Presses (1991), Nineteenth-Century American Designers & Engravers of Type (2009), and Travels with Pat (1994), a tribute to his late wife, Patricia Singleton Saxe. He was the son of Helen Fields Saxe and Leonard Spier Saxe and brother of the late Robert Leonard Saxe.



