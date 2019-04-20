JACOBS--Dr. Thomas P. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian mourn the passing of Dr. Thomas P. Jacobs, a beloved physician, longtime member of our faculty, and dear friend. Dr. Jacobs' patients knew him as an effective and empathic clinician; he was also a gifted educator, valued colleague, and dedicated mentor. A graduate of Amherst College and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, he trained at what was then known as Presbyterian Hospital and at the University of Washington and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he ministered to the local population in combat zones. After his training and service, he spent his entire professional life as an endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian and at Columbia, where he was named the Roy and Diana Vagelos Professor of Medicine in 2018. Columbia also honored him with the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award, established by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to recognize a Columbia physician who demonstrates compassionate and devoted patient care and serves as a humanistic role model for students and young physicians. A committed humanitarian, Dr. Jacobs served as a regular examiner for Physicians for Human Rights documenting evidence of torture in immigrants seeking asylum and as a volunteer with Columbia Student Medical Outreach, or CoSMO, a student-run free clinic in Washington Heights. We offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Janice, his children, grandchildren, and the extended Jacobs family. Lee Goldman, MD, Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Steven J. Corwin, MD, President and CEO, New York-Presbyterian
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2019