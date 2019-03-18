Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA TIGER. View Sign

TIGER--Dr. Virginia, of New York City and Bridgehampton. Died unexpectedly on March 12, 2019, of a heart attack. Loving and beloved mother to Sebastian (Lisa) and grandmother to Alexandra and Sabrina. Born August 20, 1940, in Montreal; reared in Toronto; and educated at the Bishop Strachan School, University of Toronto (Trinity College), and the University of British Columbia (Ph.D.). Virginia had a long and distinguished career at Rutgers University-Newark as a professor of English, a chair of the department, and an associate dean of the faculty of arts and sciences. A William Golding and Doris Lessing scholar, she was the author of four books. An inspirational teacher, an artful administrator, and a singular presence, she will be celebrated at a memorial service at the Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Ave., NYC, Wednesday, March 27th from 6 to 9pm.



