BRAMWELL--William Moffat, Jr., 87. An Old Boy of St. Bernard's School, he was also graduated from St. Paul's, Yale, and Harvard Law School. At Yale, he rowed on the undefeated 1951 freshman lightweight crew, was Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party of the Yale Political Union, and won the James Gordon Bennett Prize for best essay on a subject of domestic or foreign policy. From 1957 to 1960, he served in the Pacific as an officer of the United States Navy on a destroyer and in the Beach Jumper Unit. He went on to practice corporate law for over thirty years - first at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, later with ITT, and finally as a sole practitioner. He served as trustee of The Bar Harbor Music Festival, The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, and St. Bernard's, as secretary of The West Side Tennis Club, and as president of The Badminton Club of the City of New York. He was a member of the Brooklyn Museum's Asian Art Council. Jolly and gregarious, he enjoyed skiing, tennis, badminton, opera, American history, collecting Japanese and Northwest Indian art, and tending his beloved house in Quogue, where he commissioned a 10-foot totem pole and maintained his family's classic automobiles. He was a member of the Union Club, The Hillsboro Club, The Pilgrims, the Society of Colonial Wars, the Quogue Field Club, and the Shinnecock Yacht Club. His formidable wife of 44 years, Elizabeth Reed Bramwell, predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his children, Hilary and Austin, his nephew, George Reilly, his niece, Julia Ryan, his daughter-in-law, Sarah, and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard's School, restricted, however, to support the Shakespeare play or the Latin curriculum.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2020