ODESSA - George Kemper, 55, of Odessa, passed away on September 6, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.Funeral mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Hayter officiating. Burial will follow at private family cemetery.Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home.George was born in Odessa, Texas to George and Rowena Kemper on October 3, 1964.He was a very talented carpenter and could build anything. Motorcycles and cats were his first loves. His family was very important to him. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was along for the ride, no matter the adventure. He will be deeply missed.George is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunt and uncles.George is survived by three brothers and two sisters and their children and grandchildren.