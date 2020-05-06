William Carney "Bill" Lytle
LYTLE,
WILLIAM 'BILL' CARNEY
William 'Bill' Carney Lytle, 76, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on May 2, 2020. Born on November 15, 1943 in Mount Dora, FL, Bill was raised in Ocala and graduated from Ocala High School in 1962. He was trained as a plumber and welder, eventually working alongside his uncle at Cape Canaveral. After serving in the Army National Guard, Bill established his own business, Florida Auto Dealers Supply. He frequently traveled throughout the Central Florida region calling on customers who knew him as the 'Pro Man.' In his free time, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and drag-racer. He retired to his beloved Lake Weir to enjoy fishing, tending the orange groves, and spending time with close friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marian Lytle.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie (Paul Bozymowski) Lytle, New York, NY; sister, Jeanie (Rick) Wurtzel, Winter Park, FL; niece, Lytle (Brian) Smith, Chicago, IL; nephew, Ben (Lori) Wurtzel, Maitland, FL. He was also blessed with a loyal circle of friends whom he loved dearly.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
