John Anthony Cotter is WELCOMED BACK home on Nov 2, 2020. His laugh was infectious, and his heart was one of pure gold. He never met a person who was not his friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maryanne Arcuri Cotter; his sons, Jonn Cotter (Patty) and Dan; his daughter, Lisa Loveless (Matt). The joys of his life were his four grandchildren, Dana, Nicholas, Kristin, and Samuel. He is also survived by his sister, Jewel Sauser. John worked for Ohio Edison for 35 years. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, community theater enthusiast, and he could dance the night away. He devoted much of his free time volunteering on productions at Weathervane Community Playhouse. He was proud of his Lebanese Heritage and was a true family man. His most favorite place to vacation was Mohican State Park where he visited regularly for 36 years. A more kind and special man you will not meet. He will be truly missed. "No man is a failure who has friends." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's name to Weathervane Community Playhouse at 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron Ohio 44313. https://www.weathervaneplayhouse.com/
. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Neumann Church, 16271 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136.