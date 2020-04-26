|
|
Susan M. Slavens, 71, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born March 16, 1949 in Akron, OH to Robert and Alice Dyer. Susan began her medical career as a Charge Nurse in Coronary Care at Akron General Medical Center. She went on to work as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and Nursing Supervisor at Summa Health System. After retiring, she became a part-time nursing instructor at Fortis College. She attended Hope Community Church in Hudson. Susan enjoyed being with her grandchildren, teaching and helping others, and home gardening. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Dyer. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John R. Slavens; sons, John "Benjamin" and Wesley Slavens; mother, Alice Dyer; sister, Doris Huddleston; grandchildren, Alice and Lucas; niece, Jennifer King; and nephew, Johnathan Huddleston. If desired, donations may be made to Hope Community Church, 3033 Middleton Rd., Hudson, OH 44236, in memory of Susan. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Susan's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences on the funeral home's website in memory of Susan. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020