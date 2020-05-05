PORTVILLE - Velma K. Wilson, of 90 S. Main St., Portville, passed away Friday (May 1, 2020) at her home.
Born March 5, 1928, in Coudersport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George and Leona Woodcock Pelham. On Sept. 5, 1953, at the former St. Andrews Methodist Church, in Westons Mills, she married James K. Wilson Jr., who predeceased her on March 6, 2007.
Velma worked as a house cleaner for many families in the area.
She volunteered for Interfaith Caregivers and was the past matron of the Eastern Stars Electra Tyler Chapter 97 in Portville. Velma was a past member of the Obi Community Church and currently attended Portville Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda (Neil) Jordan of Portville, Beth Harris of Westons Mills and Jerrie (James) Wesley of Portville; a son, James K. "JW" (Sue) Wilson III of Portville; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Jean Weimer, Mildred Slaughenhaupt, Reuben Pelham and Paul Pelham.
Private graveside services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences may made at guentherfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 5, 2020.