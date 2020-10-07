Charles 'Chuck' Quast

Charles "Chuck" Edward Quast, of Chiang Mai, Thailand, passed, Sept. 23, 2020 after a vehicle accident. He was one day shy of his 70th birthday and leaves behind his loving wife, Karn; and son, Tan.

Chuck was born in Bay City and raised in Midland, with his siblings David, Terry, and Kathy. He was always looking for adventure—and occasionally a bit of mischief. Be it shooting arrows through his dad's radio, damming up the local golf course, or stealing brother David's ID to enter a demolition derby, Chuck was always up to something.

A lifelong passion for bicycles made Chuck well-known on the riding scene. In 1976, he and his brother Terry bought Motorless Motion, which they ran together until Chuck left to run Velodromes in cities across the country. After retiring early, Chuck traded his possessions for a WMV motorcycle and spent 5 years riding it around the world. Starting off in Michigan, he rode up to Alaska and then back down the Pan-American Highway to Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost point of the Americas. He and his motorcycle took a boat across the Atlantic to Africa and rode up through the Middle East and throughout Europe. His tour of Asia was shortened when he landed in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He fell in love with the place and the woman who would become his wife.

Chuck built a house in Chiang Mai and lived the last 9 years of his life there. He loved his wife Karn with all his heart, and he was a good father to his son Tan. Chuck had finally found happiness and he said his bucket list was empty.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you be kind, chase your dreams and spread the love.



