Adele SIEGEL

SIEGEL, Adele Adele Siever Siegel, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend found her final peace on September 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a founding member of the Jacob Kravits Center and the Palm Beach Country Club alongside her loving husband, Mac Siegel, with whom she always found a ready and elegant dance partner until his passing in 1989. She became the chair of a Palm Beach American Heart Association
gala/auction and actively worked to enhance their charitable legacy. Mrs. Siegel enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, and telling a good, but decidedly rowdy joke. She loved to laugh and share her joys with all. She is recently predeceased by her longtime companion, Sumner Hushing. With her passing, an epoch of old Palm Beach also closes. Private Services will be held in New York City. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Adele's name to the local office of the American Heart Association
. They may also be made online at (www.heart.org
).