HAVENS, Elizabeth Elizabeth Lykes Carrère Havens "Libby" passed away peacefully at home on Jupiter Island, FL on April 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. Libby was born and raised in Pelham, NY. She met and married John Francis "Jack" Carrère in 1947 and lived in New Orleans, LA during their 25 year marriage. Several years after Jack's death, she married Oliver Hershman Havens and lived in Paris, France and Short Hills, NJ before settling on Jupiter Island, FL. Libby was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her grace, elegance, beauty, warmth and wit touched all those around her. As the matriarch of her family, Libby treasured her frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She delighted in sitting at her desk writing beautiful notes and poems to her family and friends. Whether reigning as queen of a Mardi Gras organization, hosting family events, traveling the world with friends or just enjoying a weekly bridge game, she always displayed a unique ability to make and enjoy her friends. She was a bright light to everyone she met. Libby was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Taliaferro Lykes and Margaret Keenan Lykes. She is survived by her four children: John Francis Carrère, Jr. (Claire), Michael Lewis Carrère (Elizabeth), Margaret Carrère Johnson (Kevin), Joseph Lykes Carrère (Michele), and two step daughters: Jan Havens Greer (Chilton) and Judy Havens (Rico), eleven grandchildren: John Francis Carrère III, Alexander Lykes Carrère, Margaret Carrère Carter, Christopher McKay Carrère, Elizabeth Lykes Carrère, Patrick McKay Johnson, Tyson McCarthy Johnson, Cameron Lykes Johnson, Keenan Carrère Mann, Joseph Parkhill Carrère and Alden Lykes Carrère and eighteen great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank her loving and devoted caregivers, especially Pam, Cheryl, Jan, Melinda and Joan, and her indispensable house manager and bookkeeper Lou Ann, and housekeeper Maria. She loved and truly appreciated all your wonderful support and care. Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, FL on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00AM. A reception will follow at the Jupiter Island Club. Private interment will be on the following day in the Lykes Family Cemetery in Brooksville, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Hobe Sound Community Chest and the Help Us Help Them Fund of the Pegasus Foundation. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019