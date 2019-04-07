MCDERMOTT, John Jay Jay, age 71, of Royal Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born February 21, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. Jay served six years in the US Navy and was employed by the US Postal Service for almost 30 years. Predeceased by his parents, he took early retirement to care for his mother, Rita E. Croft. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karen McDermott, his sister, Sharon A. McDermott of Lake Worth, as well as several nephews and nieces. A gathering will be held at Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Interment will be at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jay's name to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (trustbridgefoundation.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019