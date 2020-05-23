Joseph DiLorenzo
DiLorenzo, Joseph
10/24/1931 - 5/17/2020
Joseph "Joe" DiLorenzo, passed away at his home in Boynton Beach, FL. He is survived by his sister Rosalie (b.1924), his wife of 40 years, Jo-Ann, children Sal (Lori), Marie (Joey), Sarene (Larry), and Jeff (Michelle), grandchildren Vincent (Danielle), DeAnna (Gregg), Joseph, Andrew, Stephanie, Nicole, Joseph, Clara, and Lucy, great-grandchildren Giovanni and Alessia, and many others who called him Grandpa or "Uncle Joe." He was a Korean War Veteran, an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Private services are planned for the immediate family; a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
