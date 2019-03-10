Services
Pensacola - 3/16/29-2/28/19 Max Lee Goodman passed away on February 28, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Max was born on a stormy night in March at the old Sacred Heart Hospital on 12th Avenue in Pensacola, Florida to Benjamin A. Goodman & Leoma Bear Goodman.

Max attended elementary school in Pensacola, but he graduated high school from Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. After a tour of duty in the Navy during the Korean War, he attended Keegan's School of Television and Radio in Memphis, Tennessee. After a lengthy career in radio and television, he ended his career with Channel Five, WKRG-TV in Mobile, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia of 56 years; two sons, Glenn and Mike; two grandsons, Clay and Will; 2 sister-in-laws; 2 nieces; many "adopted" children and many cousins.

He has requested cremation and no memorial, except for a memorial at a later date for his immediate family.

Max has been a member of the Lions Clubs for 30 years, 25 years as a member of the Pensacola Lions Club. His father was the first president of the Pensacola Lions Club.

Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019
