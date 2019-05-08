Harry Gordon Plunkett, Jr., MD, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully in his home on March 31, 2019. An exceptional man in every sense of the word, education and hard work ethic were part of his genetic makeup. He was valedictorian of his high school in his hometown of Vinton, VA. Harry finished pharmacy school at the Medical College of Virginia. There he met Barbara Peacock who was also an aspiring pharmacist and fell deeply in love. She became the center of his world and would remain so. After graduating, Harry went to Officerâ€™s Training School and spent four years on the USS Coral Sea as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Barbara encouraged him to pursue medicine and that he did. He completed his medical studies at MCV and began his emergency room career at Norfolk General Hospital. Dr. Plunkett started Emergency Physicians of Tidewater which over the last five decades has ballooned into a highly respected and awarded institution spanning many hospitals. Along with his original partners, he established The Prototypical Emergency Medical Technician Training Program. He also established one of the first emergency medicine residencies in the United States at EVMS. Teaching was his passion. Dr. Plunkett was also a philanthropist and set up several scholarships for students at the Medical College of Virginia. As an active longtime member of Baylake United Methodist Church, he had a devout faith. He genuinely loved life and all people. Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Peacock Plunkett. He is survived by two children, Helen Ruggles Ziff (Charles) and Dr. William Gordon Plunkett (Nikki); three grandchildren, a great-grandchild; along with many extended relatives and friends.There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit: www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019