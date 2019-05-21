Kent Hinnant was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 20, 1944 and spent his childhood in Virginia Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He graduated with a bachelorâ€™s degree in biology from Florida Atlantic University and afterward entered the Peace Corps. During his time with the Peace Corps, he taught biology in Hawaii and then spent two years establishing a fisheries program in Fiji. After serving on various boards of non-profit organizations, he concentrated on those which promoted beach safety and history.Being very close to his father Dusty Hinnant, he participated in the inner workings of the lifeguard service from a young age, returning to take on a leadership role following the Peace Corps. He was extremely proud that the family provided continuous lifesaving services for the city of Virginia Beach from 1930 through the present. Kent was a humble man who was grateful that he lived a life doing what he loved alongside young men and women from all over Hampton Roads.He is survived by his immediate family: wife, Linda Hinnant, and daughter, Dr. Lee Coleman Hinnant of New York City. The family held private services, but would appreciate any donations in his memory be made to either Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network at bcan.org/donate or to Judeo Christian Outreach Center at jcoc.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019