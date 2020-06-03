Robert Allen Vandeberg Sr.
Robert Allen Vandeberg Sr., 83, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eunice Vandeberg, and brother, Gary.

Robert opened Vandeberg Tire in 1974 in Virginia Beach and continued in the tire business until 2018. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Iowa Hawkeyes. Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to laugh and to eat.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Deanna; son, Robert Jr. (Tracy); grandsons, Robert III and Christopher; sister, Joy (Penny) Ulmer; sister-in-law, Lyn; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Seekers Sunday School Class and their church family at Bonsack Baptist Church.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Rose Cemetery in Mocksville, N.C. A celebration of life will be held in the fall at a later date in Virginia Beach, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Cemetery
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
June 2, 2020
We always knew him as Bob! One never knew what Bob was thinking as he was quiet but polite. Never heard him speak badly of anyone. May your family find peace and know Bob is with his heavenly father and watching out for all of your from his heavenly place.
Coleen Ahlers
Classmate
