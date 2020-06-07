Arthur Hoyle
Arthur Hoyle, renowned Trumpeter and musician transitioned on June 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Arthur received his first trumpet on his eighth birthday in rural Oklahoma. He moved to Gary, Indiana with his Mother at age 13. He began playing in local clubs and ballrooms at the age of 15. Arthur's excellence as a jazz trumpeter earned worldwide admiration. After a four year stint in the U.S. Air Force, Arthur joined the Sun Ra Arkestra. He next worked with the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, touring the United States, Canada, Europe and North Africa. Arthur's music career included the Art Hoyle Quintet and studio work as both a voiceover talent and musician on TV, radio, commercials and movie sound tracts. He has worked with some of the greatest musicians of our time including Lee Konitz, Gene Ammons, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Woody Herman, Billy Eckstine, Frank Sinatra and many others. In 2010 Art was the featured cover story artist in the July/August issue of the Chicago Jazz Magazine. Arthur was an avid reader and intellect. Arthur is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Ruth Hoyle, Godchildren, other relatives and dear friends. Funerial Services will be held Thursday, June 11, at St. Timothy Church, viewing from 10:00-12:00noon services at 12:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
