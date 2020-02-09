|
age 102, died peacefully in his sleep on February 5, 2020. He was born March 29, 1917 to Martin and Lucy (Davis) McCarroll in Winona, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Irene (Lee) McCarroll, daughter, Karen McCarroll Coleman, his parents, Martin and Lucy McCarroll, his sisters, Frances McCarroll and Beatrice McClain and son-in-law, Greg Stamm. He is survived by his loving children, Linda Stamm of Edgerton, WI; Fred (Pat) McCarroll of Indianapolis, IN; Shirley Kindle of South Euclid, OH; son-in-law, Joe Coleman; his dear grandchildren, Matthew, Bryan, Giles, Darshan, Dorian and Tiamaat; his sister, Irma Orr of Gary, IN; his brother, Rixie McCarroll of Merrillville, IN; special niece/daughter, Rixette McCarroll and a host of relatives, friends and people he crossed paths with. Special thanks to the VNA Hospice team (501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN), especially Nurse Debbie. Visitation is Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity's "Chapter Invisible" Ceremony will take place from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service follows at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, Davis would want us all to "pay it forward" through acts of kindness, service or donations to a .
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020