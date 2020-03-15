|
|
age 80 born September 20, 1939 in Gary, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake, Gary. Indiana. He graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1957. He is a U.S. Army Veteran, retiree of the U.S. Postal Service and a member of First A.M.E. Church, Gary, Indiana. He is preceded in death by parents, Waldo E. Bryant, Sr., and Annyce Bryant, Brothers Waldo E. Bryant II and Andre Bryant, son Kevin Bryant and daughter Little Annyce Bryant. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memoires, wife, Geneva Bryant, sons Kenneth A. II, Cincinnati, Ohio, Darren M. (LaKesha) Bryant, Gary, IN, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins' other relatives and friends. All services at First A.M.E. Church, 2045 Massachusetts St. Gary on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Visitation begins at 9:30a.m. and funeral services begins at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Virgil Woods, Officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020