Libra Smith exchanged her time on Earth for eternity in Heaven on June 19, 2020. Libra was born on July 31, 1978 to Willie and Georgia Smith. A graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of 1996. She was a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant, Licensed Massage Therapist, and an established entrepreneur in the field of fashion, health, and beauty. She was highly ambitious and would accomplish anything she set her mind to. Libra lived a life of elegance, class, grace, and purpose. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie and Grace Smith; and Alex and Henrietta Cunningham; Mother, Georgia Smith; brother, Mario Smith; sister, Josephine Smith; and niece, Kaci Hyatt. Left to cherish Libra's precious memories are her loving son Simeon Lyons; devoted Father, Willie Smith; dedicated sister, Tamla Smith; favorite nephew, Tyree Davis II; adoring niece, Khloe Hyatt; and many other loving relatives and family friends. A private Memorial Service is scheduled for July 10, 2020. For details contact Tamla Smith at 219-281-6030. Due to Covid-19 mask are required and social distancing will be practiced.





