1/1
Libra S. Smith
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Libra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Libra Smith exchanged her time on Earth for eternity in Heaven on June 19, 2020. Libra was born on July 31, 1978 to Willie and Georgia Smith. A graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of 1996. She was a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant, Licensed Massage Therapist, and an established entrepreneur in the field of fashion, health, and beauty. She was highly ambitious and would accomplish anything she set her mind to. Libra lived a life of elegance, class, grace, and purpose. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie and Grace Smith; and Alex and Henrietta Cunningham; Mother, Georgia Smith; brother, Mario Smith; sister, Josephine Smith; and niece, Kaci Hyatt. Left to cherish Libra's precious memories are her loving son Simeon Lyons; devoted Father, Willie Smith; dedicated sister, Tamla Smith; favorite nephew, Tyree Davis II; adoring niece, Khloe Hyatt; and many other loving relatives and family friends. A private Memorial Service is scheduled for July 10, 2020. For details contact Tamla Smith at 219-281-6030. Due to Covid-19 mask are required and social distancing will be practiced.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved