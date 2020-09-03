Loretta Doby (Magee) was born January 22, 1957 to Mary Louise Hubbard in Mt. Olive Mississippi. Loretta attended and graduated from Mt. Olive High School, class of 1976.Loretta accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She loved the Lord and helped to bring many people to Christ. Loretta was known for gathering the community (adults and children) to bring to church. Loretta was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary Louise Hubbard and leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Andrew Moore; father, Vernon L. Hubbard Sr.; 4 daughters: Monica Magee (Jerome Jeffries), Letoyia Doby (Ishmial Hill), Montoy Doby (Mark Baity), Annie Doby (Marc Lane); 6 grandchildren: Dalmesha Sloss (Carrol Ingle), Ishmial Doby, Niara Hll, Tayari Hill, Amina Hill, and Marc Lane Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren: Marion and Madison; 3 sisters: Sandra Magee, Sharon Magee, Mary Hubbard-Bobo (Daniel Bobo); 2 brothers: Michael Magee (Terry Magee) & Vernon L. Hubbard Jr.(Catherine Wade); cousin/brother Daniel Magee; cousin/sister, LaTonda McNair; close friends: Carmelita Evans-Smith and Edna Benness; and a host of other relatives and friends. Loretta will be sorely missed. Due to the pandemic, Loretta's homegoing service is private. The family would like to thank all of her many friends for their understanding and prayers. A celebration of life will be scheduled later at a safer date