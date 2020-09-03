1/1
Loretta Doby
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Doby (Magee) was born January 22, 1957 to Mary Louise Hubbard in Mt. Olive Mississippi. Loretta attended and graduated from Mt. Olive High School, class of 1976.Loretta accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She loved the Lord and helped to bring many people to Christ. Loretta was known for gathering the community (adults and children) to bring to church. Loretta was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary Louise Hubbard and leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Andrew Moore; father, Vernon L. Hubbard Sr.; 4 daughters: Monica Magee (Jerome Jeffries), Letoyia Doby (Ishmial Hill), Montoy Doby (Mark Baity), Annie Doby (Marc Lane); 6 grandchildren: Dalmesha Sloss (Carrol Ingle), Ishmial Doby, Niara Hll, Tayari Hill, Amina Hill, and Marc Lane Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren: Marion and Madison; 3 sisters: Sandra Magee, Sharon Magee, Mary Hubbard-Bobo (Daniel Bobo); 2 brothers: Michael Magee (Terry Magee) & Vernon L. Hubbard Jr.(Catherine Wade); cousin/brother Daniel Magee; cousin/sister, LaTonda McNair; close friends: Carmelita Evans-Smith and Edna Benness; and a host of other relatives and friends. Loretta will be sorely missed. Due to the pandemic, Loretta's homegoing service is private. The family would like to thank all of her many friends for their understanding and prayers. A celebration of life will be scheduled later at a safer date



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved