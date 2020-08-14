1/1
Rose Evette Gardner
Rose Evette Gardner entered this world on April 8, 1960, in East Chicago Indiana to Denise Gardner-Myles and David Newman. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a firm believer in God and that He would bring her through any obstacles that came her way. Rose graduated from Lew Wallace High School class of 1979. Rose prided herself on being a good mother and providing her two sons with a loving home and a sense of stability. Rose was a hard worker and held a variety of positions including working for the penal system. To our sadness, Rose's earthly life ended far too soon on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Denise Gardner-Myles, stepfather, Jimmy Myles, sister Tamara Manna, special love Matthew Brownlow and father of her children, Reginald Thirkield and great granddaughter Royalty Redfield. She leaves to cherish her memory, father David (Princella) Newman, sons, Rayfael Gardner and Roderick (Theresa) Thirkield of Indianapolis Indiana; sisters, Monica (Kevin) Campbell of Southaven MS., DeVita (Levern) Belin of Townsend, Delaware, Melanie (Courtney) Jelks of Southaven MS.; brother, Chris (Nancy) of Merrillville, IN; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and family. Special friends Ronald King and Denise Fitzpatrick. Visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. with family hour from 10-11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams Street. Rev. Dewan Bynum officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
