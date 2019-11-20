|
Viola McElroy (nee Williams) age 81, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was a member of Williams Chapel COGIC. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1956. On July 14, 1956, she was united in holy matrimony to Wendell McElroy. Viola retired from Gary Community Schools Food Service Department after over thirty years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters: Wanda (Sidney) Holmes, Wendy McElroy; five grandchildren: Jonathan (Nadia von Minor) Jordan, Sidney Holmes, Areial Taylor, Antwanay Robinson and Stanley Jamison, Jr.; two great-granddaughters: Jakiyah and Giselle Jordan; one brother: Robert Williams; her pastor/nephew: Eld. Anthony K. (Nereida) Williams, Williams Chapel Family and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Williams Chapel COGIC 2201 Tennessee Street. Pastor Anthony K. Williams officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019