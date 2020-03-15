CASTRIOTA ANTHONY JOSEPH

On March 9, 2020, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Castriota of Upper St. Clair, PA, passed peacefully in New Port Richey, Florida, at the age of 91.Born September 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Ermalinda; his sister, Laticia; and brothers, Alphonse and Mario Ernest. Tony was founder of Castriota Chevrolet and spent 59 years in the automotive business. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou; his four children, Thomas (Anita), Cathy (Wayne Mullin), Susan, and John; grandchildren, Beth Mullin (Tony Cameratta), Michael Mullin (Laura Leimkuehler), Bethany Hoag (Kenneth Salmen), Caroline Hoag (Nithin Bhandarkar), Alex Castriota, and Chrissy Castriota-Phiffer (Josh Phiffer); and eight great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 21, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Capistran Catholic Church, 1610 McMillan Road, Upper St Clair, PA, with immediate burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Peters Township.The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the "St. Clair Hospital Foundation", 1000 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.