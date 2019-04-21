|
|
MATTHEWS HANNAH (POLSTER)
Age 101, of Oakmont, PA, formerly of Columbus, OH on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Wife of late Dr. Jack Matthews; mother of Rachel Matthews of Austin, TX and Rebecca Matthews and husband, Jim Wallack; grandmother of Eliana and Carina Wallack of Boston, MA. Educator, Environmentalist, Community Activist. Memorial contributions may be made to Nature Conservancy, EDF, PBS. Condolences may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019