CHASKO IRENE ELIZABETH
Age 92, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Chasko; brother, Robert; sister, Elsie Mendlowitz; and nephew, Jeffrey Mendlowitz; loving aunt of Judy (Jim) Brophy, Robert (Melanie) Chasko; and many great-nieces and nephews. Irene was a graduate of Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing and was employed as an industrial nurse at US Steel Clairton Works her entire career. Private burial to be held at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019