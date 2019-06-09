MADARAS PAUL M.

Of Forest Hills, age 72, Paul passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved husband, best friend and soul mate for 40 years of Donna L. (Smouse) Madaras. Donna was his life, his love, his all-around. Paul was born in Wall, PA on February 1, 1947, the son of the late Paul P. and Mary E. (Gryak) Madaras.; loving brother of Mary Ann (Robert) Casper of Trafford; loving uncle of Lisa Peters, Lori (Steve) Dorko, both of North Huntingdon, and Cody (Brittani) Smouse of Scottdale; brother-in-law of Karen (Earl) Lind of Scottdale. Paul is also survived by other cousins. He was Kum and best friend to the Melvin Padezan and Carol Kajganich families. Paul was blessed and thankful to have dear friends and neighbors in Clara and the late John Sullivan of Forest Hills. Paul received a B.S. in Education from California State College in 1969 and a Master's Degree with studies at both Pitt and Penn State. He began his 37-year teaching career in 1969 with the Churchill Area School District. After the merger forming the Woodland Hills School District, he was a Gifted Program Coordinator and coached track and field, and cross country. He retired from Woodland Hills in 2006. Paul was a member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for over 34 years. He began his military career as a parachute rigger, and was selected as the Maintenance Squadron First Sergeant, Wing Headquarters First Sergeant and then as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Wing Commander. Paul deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Deliberate Guard, Operation Allied Force and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2015, Paul was inducted into the Pennsylvania Air National Guard Hall-of-Fame. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Air Force Sergeants' Association, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, Pennsylvania National Guard Association and he was a member of the American Legion. Paul was a Past Master of Tyrian Lodge #612 of the F.&A.M. and was a member of the Harry S. Truman Lodge # 765 of the F.&A.M. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh and the Syria Shrine. Paul was a huge supporter of the USO, Disabled American Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Paul enjoyed spending a lot of time and beautiful moments with Donna at their mountain home near Seven Springs and vacationing in Kill Devil Hills, NC for over 40 years. Paul and Donna would like to thank Dr. Dhaval Mehta, Dr. Matthew Holtzman, Dr. Khalid Shalaby, Jessie Starr, PA, UPMC East and Canterbury Place for all of their outstanding support. The outstanding support and care-giving that Paul received from Donna was exceptional. Family and friends are cordially invited on Monday from 6-8pm and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Paul's funeral service will be held in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Breight on Wednesday at 12 noon. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of customary remembrances, it was Paul's wish that memorial contributions be directed to one's choice in his memory.