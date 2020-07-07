1/
Mary Elizabeth Coggins
Mary Elizabeth (Ruggiero) Coggins, 64, of Spring City, Pa. passed away at her home on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Ruggiero. Mary Beth graduated from Bishop Shanahan High school and completed her Bachelor and Master’s degrees from West Chester University. She married her husband, Harry in 1978. Mary Beth was a social worker in the Pottstown and Phoenixville area, retiring as Director of Social Services from Phoenixville hospital in 2018. Her vocation in life was to help those less fortunate, using her resources to assist many people. Mary Beth enjoyed crocheting, painting, horseback riding and being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Harry, her daughter Wendy Kulp and husband Josh, and their children Alex and Caleb; son Ryan and his daughters Grace and Addyson; Sister Theresa Szupowal and husband James in Missouri; Brother Joseph and wife Trisha; and nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gabriel’s kitchen, 440 Pebble Beach Rd. Linfield, Pa. 19468

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
