Endwell - Anthony "Tony" Strines, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 1 at Ideal Senior Living Center in Endicott NY. He was born on March 28, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from South High School in 1952, where he met the love of his life, Ethel "Edie" Hallewell. They were married in 1955 and would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this month. He received degrees from Youngstown College and Syracuse University. He worked at General Fireproofing Corporation in Youngstown, later moving to Endwell in 1961 to start his career with IBM. He retired from IBM in 1991. He and Edie loved to travel, especially on cruises, and toured the world together. One of his passions was music, and he was the choir director for Christ the King Church in Endwell for many years. He was the family go-to man when anything needed fixing, living up to the phrase "if Papa can't fix it, it can't be fixed." He was affectionately known as the "punmeister" for his uncanny ability to transform ordinary conversation into puns seemingly out of nowhere. More than anything, he was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, enjoying time with his family and sharing his wisdom and guidance.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents Leona and Kazimir Strines, and his brothers Raymond and Eugene. He is survived by his wife Edie, his children Denise Munson (Charles), Tony Strines Jr (Jill) and Brian Strines (Kay); his grandchildren Megan Gottlieb (Gordon III), Caitlyn Burford (Timothy), Abigail Strines, Clara Strines, Tara (Ryan) Esloon, Alexis Gleason and Brett Gleason; and his great grandchildren Rylie, Connor, Ainsley, Shaelynn, Aimee, Ava and Dalton. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Barbara.

A private family service is being held at Allen Funeral Home, with interment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial mass at a future date. The family would like to thank the Daisy Court staff at Ideal Senior Living Center for their compassionate care and support while he was a resident there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott NY.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
