Charles E. Eigenbrodt Sr.
Charles E. Eigenbrodt Sr., 88, got his last wish and passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at his lake camp with his loving companion Shirley Arthur by his side. He was predeceased by his parents George and Helen Eigenbrodt, his wife of 59 years, Sydney C. Eigenbrodt, his son Charles Eigenbrodt Jr., daughter-in-law Theresa (Mark) Eigenbrodt. He is survived by his children Debbie Patten and companion Johnny Montana, Michele Eigenbrodt, Mark Eigenbrodt, George and Lynn Eigenbrodt; grandchildren, Melisa and Steve Mannix, Bryan Patten, Jared Patten, Amanda Eigenbrodt, Shannon and Matt Snell: step grandchildren, Jessica Ouellette, Brian Flanagan and Amy Flanagan; and several great-grandchildren. He was a former Endicott Johnson (EJ) employee as well as a bowling machine mechanic who worked at various area establishments. He was an avid bowler and sports fan and loved to travel and camp. Per Charles wishes there will be no service. There will be a celebration of life at a future date to be determined. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
