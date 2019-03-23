Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Atomic Toms
196 State Street
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton - Jamie Michael Willard, 58, born in Binghamton passed suddenly March 17, 2019. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Robert and Mary Lucille (Reid) Willard. He is survived by his wife Ruth, children Julian and Jordan, and cousin Jerry Willard. Jamie was a lifelong musician in the area. He played guitar in numerous area bands and enjoyed a considerable solo career. He was an amazing guitarist, composer, and teacher. His style was eclectic and passionate. He was a quiet, humble man who touched so many lives with his music and graceful spirit. In addition to his musical prowess, Jamie had a quick and dry sense of humor. His friends and bandmates will remember his wit and quiet declarations of irony. He loved his children, Star Trek, and the Yankees...and playing guitar. All are welcome to celebrate Jamie's life on April 14, 2019, at Atomic Toms 196 State Street in Binghamton from 12:00-6: 00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jamie's name to MHAST at 47 Broad Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019
