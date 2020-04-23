Resources
Milton J. Lipa


1931 - 2020
Binghamton - Milton J. Lipa, born March 19, 1931 was 89. Predeceased by parents, Mary (Tomik) and Joseph Lipa, wife Natalie and brother Jerry F. (Olga) Lipa. Survived by brother Dr. Joseph (Marianne) Lipa, Jr., Lansdale, PA. Stepdaughter Sandra Pourby, Johnson City, her sons Michael (Lori) Pourby and John Pourby. Nieces Nancy (John) Hussar (Johnson City), Joanne Lipa and Marianne (Satish) Valluri, (Lansdale, PA) Nephew Jerry F. (Barbara) Lipa, Jr. (Rome, NY) and several grandchildren. He graduated Johnson City High School (1949) was a non-commissioned Air Force officer for 4 years. Milt graduated from Michigan State University/ Electrical Engineering degree, worked at Link Aviation for 35+ years, as a field service engineer on long term assignments. After he married Natalie, he was a customer service engineer with many trips but shorter durations supporting commercial airline simulator customers around the world. Milt was a member of the Kulurah Shriners Temple. He was a kind and gentle man who will be loved and missed by all. A Private Funeral Mass was offered at St. Vincent De Paul/Blessed Sacrament church on April 22, 2020.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
