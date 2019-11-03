|
Sue A. Thomas
May 23, 1936 - October 27, 2019
Sue passed peacefully on October 27, 2019. She is survived by her sister Sally (Jere) Jacobs of Santa Rosa, CA; niece Valerie (Joe) Holland and family of LaGrange, IL; and nephew Steve (Marci) Jacobs and family of Healdsburg, CA.
She earned her BS in nursing at UCSF, her MS at Boston University's school of nursing, and her doctorate in education from the University of San Francisco. A professor emeritus at Sonoma State University, Sue was a founding member of the SSU nursing program (1972). Among her many accomplishments were co-authoring Community Health Nursing: Caring in Action and the SSU 50th anniversary publication. She was a visiting fellow at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and the La Trobe University, Australia.
Sue was a loving sister and devoted friend to many. She enjoyed the Santa Rosa Symphony and San Francisco Opera. The Presbyterian Church of the Roses played a vital role in her life.
A memorial service celebrating Sue's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Memorial contributions: Presbyterian Church of the Roses.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019