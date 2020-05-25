|
|
CATALDI, IDA (CIULLO)
age 98, died peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020, at South County Nursing and Rehab Center in North Kingstown from complications of Covid-19. She was the loving wife for 59 years of the late Angelo A. Cataldi, Sr. Born in Providence on August 14, 1921 she was the daughter of the late Nicola Ciullo and Felicina (Capobianco) Ciullo.
Her siblings who predeceased her were Alphonse and Frank Ciullo, Antonetta DeCesare, Evelyn Cimorelli and Fanny Crino. Despite a difficult childhood because she lost her mother at 10 months old, she and all her brothers and sisters persevered through hard work and determination to realize the American dream. She was employed by Rhode Island Hospital for 20 years, volunteered for many years at Fatima Hospital, and was a former member of the Manton Seniors.
Ida was a woman of faith and family. Big family meals at her house on holidays were prepared with efficiency and love. She always enjoyed having her family around her, and loved to plan parties to celebrate family occasions. She and her husband, Angelo were generous to everyone, enjoyed traveling together, and had many friends.
She is survived by daughter Phyllis Cullen and her husband, John, of North Kingstown, son Angelo Cataldi, Jr and wife Gail of Philadelphia, PA. She had six grandchildren, John Cullen, Jr, (Wilma Joas), Laurie McKinnon (Brian), Meredith O'Brien (Colin), Neil Cataldi, Caitlyn D'Amico (Nick), and Brendan Cox, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Teresa Saravo and Dorothy Cataldi.
A special thank you to Tashawna Williams, NP and the staff of South County Nursing and Rehab, and Julia Catanzaro, RN of Hope Health Hospice of RI.
Due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, burial services will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hope Health Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 or of 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2020