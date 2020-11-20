1/1
V. James Santaniello Jr. Esq.
1932 - 2020
Santaniello Jr., Esq. , V. James
V. James Santaniello, Jr., Esq., of Barrington, RI, passed away on November 15, 2020. He was married to Jean (Roy) Santaniello for 60 years. A graduate of La Salle Academy, Providence College (1956), and Georgetown University Law School (1959), he practiced law in Rhode Island for forty-one years, retiring in 2001.
His parents were the late V. James and Gilda (Palmieri) Santaniello. Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Vincent James Santaniello, 3rd, his daughter Donna J. Casanova, and his daughter Susan A. Santaniello and her husband, Vinny Perez. He is also survived by three beloved grandchildren: Thomas A. Casanova Jr.; Francesco R. Santaniello; and Emma A. Perez. He was the brother of the late Salvatore R. and Mary (Mahar) Santaniello, the late Margaret M. and the late Vincent D. Iacono, and the late Marie D. and John A Bishop.
Calling hours are omitted and the funeral will be private. In the lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Jimmy Fund on James behalf.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 19, 2020
Jean and Children, It was with great shock and sorrow I heard yesterday of Jimmy's passing. I remember seeing you having weekend "brunch" out on the front yard two or three times in August and I want to keep that happy memory alive (even though he "yelled" at me for leaving my sprinkler on too long and the water coming under the fence! -- so like him!!). Words are never enough and a hug just isn't possible. Please know because I've been on your journey I will keep you in prayers and thoughts these next sad months. When the pandemic ends we can eat and share memories together again. Meanwhile sending love and hoping I can find a way to help in some way.
Pat Grattan
Friend
November 19, 2020
I just wanted to tell all of you how sorry I am for your loss. I have nothing but fond memories of Mr. Santaniello. He was a great guy, and will surely be missed. My love to you all.
Claudia Beirne
Friend
