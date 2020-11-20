Santaniello Jr., Esq. , V. James

V. James Santaniello, Jr., Esq., of Barrington, RI, passed away on November 15, 2020. He was married to Jean (Roy) Santaniello for 60 years. A graduate of La Salle Academy, Providence College (1956), and Georgetown University Law School (1959), he practiced law in Rhode Island for forty-one years, retiring in 2001.

His parents were the late V. James and Gilda (Palmieri) Santaniello. Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Vincent James Santaniello, 3rd, his daughter Donna J. Casanova, and his daughter Susan A. Santaniello and her husband, Vinny Perez. He is also survived by three beloved grandchildren: Thomas A. Casanova Jr.; Francesco R. Santaniello; and Emma A. Perez. He was the brother of the late Salvatore R. and Mary (Mahar) Santaniello, the late Margaret M. and the late Vincent D. Iacono, and the late Marie D. and John A Bishop.

Calling hours are omitted and the funeral will be private. In the lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Jimmy Fund on James behalf.



