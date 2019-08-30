|
|
James Edwin Saltz III, of Santa Fe, NM, formerly Tucumcari, NM, passed away Sunday August 25th, 2019, at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center. "Eddie" is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Danielle and son Chris, grandchildren Donovan and Salvatore, mother Linda, sister Kristin (Robert), brother Matt (Denise), and 5 beautiful nieces. He is preceded in death by his father James Saltz Jr. of Tucumcari, NM. Eddie was a graduate of Duke University and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Baylor University. Eddie practiced dentistry many years in Albuquerque, NM, and worked on local film projects with his wife Donna. After practicing dentistry, he spent many years staying active in the dental community by remaining an active participant in his daughter's dental company . Eddie enjoyed many things in life from playing the organ to anything involving water with his children and grandchildren. He spent many family beach vacations with his oldest grandson, Donovan, and was very involved in assisting and educating his daughter with his grandson Salvatore's autism. Eddie loved his family and his friends and will forever be remembered for his selfless acts and giving heart. Services will be held at a later date and we ask that donations only be made to Autism Speaks. Any questions regarding future service date, please contact his daughter Danielle at [email protected]. Future announcement for service location will be made.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Sept. 4, 2019