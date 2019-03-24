Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Wilton, IA
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Wilton, IA
Danny Lee Meier


November 15, 1947-March 23, 2019

ATALISSA, IA-Danny Lee Meier, 71, of Atalissa, IA, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Danny was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on November 15, 1947 to Karl and Luella (Wasendorf) Meier.

He graduated from Marion High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Danny married Sandra K. Sweet on September 27, 1969 in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Danny was a counselor at Valley Shelter in Davenport.

He coached youth baseball in Bettendorf for 20 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #584 both of Wilton. He served on the Atalissa City Council.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and cards. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 9:00 A.M. until the memorial service at 11:00 AM at United Methodist Church in Wilton.

Danny is survived by his wife, 3 sons: James (Melissa) Meier of Muscatine, Scott (Christine) Meier of Goose Lake, Michael (Stacy) Meier of Bradenton, FL, 8 grandchildren: Colton, Alexie, Derek, Madalynn and Kaylee Meier, Jordan (Evan) Parker, Cody and Logan Hudson, sister Susan Lange of Hiawatha and his brother Terry (Linda) Meier of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roy Meier.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2019
