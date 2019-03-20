Home

Grandview Baptist Church
4316 N Ripley St
Davenport, IA 52806
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Baptist Church
4316 N. Ripley St.
Davenport, IA
View Map
Jeffrey D. Lyle


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey D. Lyle Obituary

Jeffrey D. Lyle

January 13, 1963-March 9, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, AR-Jeffrey David Lyle, 56, of Little Rock, AR, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following complications from strokes he suffered in December of 2018.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his former spouse, Julie Lyle, Davenport, IA; daughters, Rachel Lyle and Fiance Caleb Baker, Ames, IA; Samantha Lyle, Ames, IA; parents, David and Lucretia Lyle, Austin, MN; brothers, Tom Lyle, Maplewood, MN; Bob Lyle, Jacksonville, FL, and their families and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at Grandview Baptist Church, 4316 N. Ripley St., Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the family for the girls' education.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2019
