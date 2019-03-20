Jeffrey D. Lyle

January 13, 1963-March 9, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, AR-Jeffrey David Lyle, 56, of Little Rock, AR, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following complications from strokes he suffered in December of 2018.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his former spouse, Julie Lyle, Davenport, IA; daughters, Rachel Lyle and Fiance Caleb Baker, Ames, IA; Samantha Lyle, Ames, IA; parents, David and Lucretia Lyle, Austin, MN; brothers, Tom Lyle, Maplewood, MN; Bob Lyle, Jacksonville, FL, and their families and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at Grandview Baptist Church, 4316 N. Ripley St., Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the family for the girls' education.