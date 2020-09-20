1/1
Sharyn (Fairhurst) Lynn Andersen
Sharyn Lynn (Fairhurst) Andersen May 16, 1948 - July 10, 2020 Wonderful wife to Arnold L. Andersen for 52 yrs; Mother to Arnold T. (Jamie), Andy B. (Rebekah), and Aaron F. (Lori); Grandmother to Ramsey, Ryn, Rebe, Andy, Sydney, Cole, and Addysen; Sister of Beth Hart, Brother of Doug (Donna) Fairhurst; Daughter of Patricia (Fairhurst) Marceau (John - Stepfather) and Thomas Fairhurst (deceased). Sisters-in-law: Ila Reed (Clyde), Oma Williams (Dave), Karen Cyr (Gene), (Bernice, LaVelle, Cathy, and Beverly - Deceased). All loved her greatly due to her kindness, thoughtfulness, great laughs, and cooking! Sharyn graduated Three Forks High School, MT, class of 1966, attended Carroll College, MT (where she met and married Arnold), and graduated University of Washington in 1970 in English and Education - she then taught school until starting a family. She enjoyed many family activities, trips, cruises, golf (9 Holers) at Redlands CC, until developing an Auto Immune disease in 2001 - then thoroughly enjoyed learning Shanghi Rummy, and the camaraderie of the participants. Sharyn will be greatly missed by family and friends!


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sep. 20, 2020.
