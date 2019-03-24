|
David Alan Woodruff, at the age of 91 years old, passed away on February 1, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon. He is greatly missed by his sons, Steve Woodruff and Alan Woodruff, his daughters, Cheryl Bryson, Shelly Bildstein, and Amy Jo Woodruff, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and a large community of family and friends.
David Alan Woodruff
April 20, 1927 -
February 1, 2019
Dave ("Lefty") was born in Brownsville, Oregon, and moved to a 500-acre farm near Coburg in 1937. He was the son of Harold and Edna Mae Woodruff, and brother to Joanne Woodruff Rogers and John Robert "Bob" Woodruff. He graduated from Coburg High School in 1945, where he was a County All-Star basketball player. Upon graduation he served a one-and-a-half-year term in the Navy as a machinist's mate third class on the U.S.S. Comstock and traveled to China, Korea, and Japan. He studied education at the University of Oregon and worked as an educator for 34 years. He began his career teaching in Mapleton, Oregon and coaching boys basketball. He was principal of Shasta Middle School for 22 years. After a one-year experiment with retirement he returned to work as a manager of a retirement community with his wife Carolyn "Sue" Woodruff. At the age of 70 he settled into full retirement.
Dave moved back to the farm in Coburg in 1972 and was an active member of the Coburg community. He served as the secretary of the Coburg Lions Club for many years.
He touched countless lives as a husband, father, grandparent, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, coach, and administrator, and took great pride in his student's accomplishments and those of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a kind and empathetic leader who believed that everyone deserves a second chance. His family meant the world to him and he loved unconditionally. He was married to his sweetheart Sue for 68 years, until her passing in July 2017.
Dave enjoyed an active and social life and spent his retirement years golfing, fishing, gardening, spending time with his family and friends, and traveling with Sue. Never one to know a stranger, he was an active and well-loved member of his retirement community, The Springs at Greer Gardens, until his passing.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Coburg United Methodist Church, 91193 N Willamette St., Coburg, Oregon, 97408, followed by a coffee and dessert reception at the Coburg Community Grange, 32663 E Mill Street, Coburg, Oregon 97408.
